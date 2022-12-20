House fire

FIREFIGHTERS WORK near 410 W. Omaha Ave. on Tuesday, where a fire started in the attic of a house.

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

Nobody was injured in a fire on Tuesday at a southern Norfolk residence.

At 7:35 a.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 410 W. Omaha Ave. after the resident of the home called to report that his house smelled like smoke and might be on fire, said Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic vents on both ends of the structure, Grothe said. Access to the attic was made and the fire was quickly extinguished. Crews remained on scene for about an hour, Grothe said, conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

The resident of the home was not injured, nor were any firefighters or bystanders, Grothe said. The cause of the fire was electrical and started in the attic. A smoke detector was located in the house but was not working.

Grothe said 16 firefighters were at the scene with one tower, one engine and one ambulance. The fire department was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, NPPD and Black Hills Energy.

The fire captain reminded residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. Grothe also said that extension cords and power strips should not be used with electric or radiant heaters, and that no combustible materials should be near the heaters.

Tags

In other news

Transit officials address concerns

Transit officials address concerns

In response to a litany of questions surrounding the recent dismissal of North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) general manager Jeff Stewart and the alleged embezzlement of more than $740,000, NFAT executive committee members met with the Daily News on Monday to answer questions and clarify the curr…

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change.