Nobody was injured in a fire on Tuesday at a southern Norfolk residence.
At 7:35 a.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 410 W. Omaha Ave. after the resident of the home called to report that his house smelled like smoke and might be on fire, said Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic vents on both ends of the structure, Grothe said. Access to the attic was made and the fire was quickly extinguished. Crews remained on scene for about an hour, Grothe said, conducting salvage and overhaul operations.
The resident of the home was not injured, nor were any firefighters or bystanders, Grothe said. The cause of the fire was electrical and started in the attic. A smoke detector was located in the house but was not working.
Grothe said 16 firefighters were at the scene with one tower, one engine and one ambulance. The fire department was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, NPPD and Black Hills Energy.
The fire captain reminded residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. Grothe also said that extension cords and power strips should not be used with electric or radiant heaters, and that no combustible materials should be near the heaters.