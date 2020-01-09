House fire on Jefferson Avenue

Norfolk firefighters encountered smoke after being called to a house fire at 225 Jefferson Ave. in Norfolk on Thursday night. Check norfolkdailynews.com for further updates.
Tags
In other news
Norfolk firefighters encountered smoke after being called to a house fire at 225 Jefferson Ave. in Norfolk on Thursday night. Check norfolkdailynews.com for further updates.
Another bridge damaged by floodwaters in March 2019 has reopened in Northeast Nebraska.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two girlfriends of R. Kelly fought Wednesday inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium , resulting in one of the women being taken to a nearby hospital.
Britain’s royal family scrambled Thursday to contain the fallout from the surprise announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan that they plan “to step back” from royal duties, a shift that ignited media outrage and public unease in the U.K.
BOSTON (AP) — Sports gambling giant DraftKings is reviewing a former “Bachelor” contestant’s $1 million win in an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband are accused of cheating.
TOMERONG, Australia (AP) — The wildfire was behaving erratically last week, and Doug Schutz and his team needed to make a quick decision. So they moved a bulldozer from another job and used it to widen a firebreak. That likely helped prevent hundreds of homes from going up in flames.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran sent mixed signals Thursday as tensions with the U.S. appeared to ease, with President Hassan Rouhani warning of a “very dangerous response” if the U.S. makes “another mistake” and a senior commander vowing “harsher revenge” for the killing of a top Iranian general.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Doctors told a Florida woman she had a better chance of winning the lottery than of giving birth to two sets of twins in the same year.
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease.
TOMERONG, Australia (AP) — The wildfire was behaving erratically last week, and Doug Schutz …
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran sent mixed signals Thursday as tensions with the U.S. appeared to e…
Reader's Favorites
Articles
- Authorities searching for missing Stanton boy
- Teen last seen leaving high school
- Former clerk arrested following lengthy investigation
- Drone sightings spread eastward in Nebraska
- Stanton man given prison for repeated drug offenses
- Norfolk police now using electronic citations
- Early morning speeding results in chase
- Students won’t go hungry at school with teacher’s help
- Man dies after vehicle crashes off Nebraska highway
- Northeast Nebraska teen missing
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.