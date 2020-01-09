House fire on Jefferson Avenue

Norfolk firefighters encountered smoke after being called to a house fire at 225 Jefferson Ave. in Norfolk on Thursday night. Check norfolkdailynews.com for further updates.

Norfolk firefighters encountered smoke after being called to a house fire at 225 Jefferson Ave. in Norfolk on Thursday night. Check norfolkdailynews.com for further updates.

Another bridge damaged by floodwaters in March 2019 has reopened in Northeast Nebraska.

TOMERONG, Australia (AP) — The wildfire was behaving erratically last week, and Doug Schutz and his team needed to make a quick decision. So they moved a bulldozer from another job and used it to widen a firebreak. That likely helped prevent hundreds of homes from going up in flames.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran sent mixed signals Thursday as tensions with the U.S. appeared to ease, with President Hassan Rouhani warning of a “very dangerous response” if the U.S. makes “another mistake” and a senior commander vowing “harsher revenge” for the killing of a top Iranian general.