NORFOLK — Norfolk firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday night.
Capt. Scott Bonsall of the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters responded Saturday at 10 p.m. to 407 Jackson Ave. for a possible structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews encountered light smoke in the basement with no flames. It took about 25 firefighters and four rigs about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, Bonsall said in a press release.
Firefighters remained on the scene and conducted an investigation, determining the cause of the fire to be electrical, he said.
The property is estimated to be worth about $58,000 and sustained $500 in damage to the structure and no damage to the contents. The property is owned by Tammy and Karen Jones, according to the release.
Norfolk Police, NPPD and Black Hills Energy assisted the fire division. Nobody was injured.
Firefighters remind everyone to check the batteries in their smoke detectors.