An estimated $86,000 in damage was done to a structure and contents involved in a fire Wednesday afternoon just outside of Norfolk.
Capt. Lannce Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were dispatched to 908 Andy’s Lake North Shore Drive just before 1 p.m. for a house fire.
First arriving units saw moderate smoke and flames, and initial crews encountered heavy smoke and flames.
It took about 30 firefighters and eight rigs 15 minutes to control the fire and another hour to overhaul the structure.
There were no firefighters or civilians injured during the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The property is estimated to be worth about $66,000 and was a total loss. Another estimated $20,000 in damage was done to the contents.
The fire division was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Public Power District, Nebraska State Patrol and Stanton Fire and Rescue.
Grothe would like to remind readers to check home smoke detectors and that the seasonal battery change is coming up.
Original story posted on Sept. 18 at 1:56 p.m.
A house fire at 908 Andy’s North Shore was reported just before 1 p.m. Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Stanton Fire and Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Public Power District were all on scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.