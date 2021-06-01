A fire just after midnight Tuesday morning caused significant damage to a northwestern Norfolk home.

At about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 1500 Eldorado Road for a house fire, said Capt. Lannce Grothe in a press release. Initial crews encountered heavy smoke and flames on the exterior of the home and in the garage, he said.

It took about 35 firefighters and eight rigs about 25 minutes to control the fire, and another four hours to overhaul the structure.

The property, estimated to be worth $460,000, sustained about $150,000 of damage to the structure and $145,000 to the contents, Grothe said.

Two adults and their grandchildren were home when the fire started, Grothe said, but nobody was injured.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was assisted by the Hadar Fire Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue, Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy and NPPD.

The Norfolk Fire Division asks residents to test fire alarms monthly to make sure they are working correctly.

Tags

In other news

Airport changes name after years of fighting over ‘Orlando’

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — After years of fighting and litigation over who can include “Orlando” in the name of their central Florida airport, Orlando International Airport officials and Orlando Melbourne International Airport officials have tentatively agreed that Orlando Melbourne Internationa…

+4
Memorial Day tributes return in full force around region

Memorial Day tributes return in full force around region

A nation slowly emerging from social distancing measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic honored generations of U.S. veterans killed in the line of duty on a Memorial Day observed without the severe pandemic restrictions that affected the day of tribute just a year ago.

+2
After 44-year search, veteran identifies soldier he helped rescue

After 44-year search, veteran identifies soldier he helped rescue

For more than 50 years, Lee Heckman of Wisner has thought about, dreamt about and even written a book about a man he never knew — a lone, surviving crew member from a downed chopper he and his fellow soldiers rescued from the murky waters of a South Vietnam river. Today, after a search assis…