A fire just after midnight Tuesday morning caused significant damage to a northwestern Norfolk home.
At about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 1500 Eldorado Road for a house fire, said Capt. Lannce Grothe in a press release. Initial crews encountered heavy smoke and flames on the exterior of the home and in the garage, he said.
It took about 35 firefighters and eight rigs about 25 minutes to control the fire, and another four hours to overhaul the structure.
The property, estimated to be worth $460,000, sustained about $150,000 of damage to the structure and $145,000 to the contents, Grothe said.
Two adults and their grandchildren were home when the fire started, Grothe said, but nobody was injured.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue was assisted by the Hadar Fire Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue, Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy and NPPD.
The Norfolk Fire Division asks residents to test fire alarms monthly to make sure they are working correctly.