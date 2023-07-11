Norfolk police arrested a woman on Monday evening who, just hours earlier, was released from the Madison County Jail after having served a sentence for three separate crimes.
About 7:40 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 800 block on North Eighth Street for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, they had contact with a small group of people, including Brenda Sixtos, 34, homeless.
It had been reported that Sixtos was out of control and was refusing to leave. She was allegedly pushing people and causing a loud disturbance. A man showed officers injuries that he sustained from Sixtos assaulting him, Bauer said. When officers arrived, the alleged victim was holding Sixtos’ arms to secure her. Police noted that Sixtos was intoxicated and speaking incoherently. Officers then took her into custody.
At the city jail, Bauer said, Sixtos refused to cooperate and step out of the vehicle. Officers had to remove her from the vehicle and bring her into the jail, Bauer said.
Sixtos was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespass, disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Earlier Monday, Sixtos appeared in Madison County District Court, where she pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of first-degree criminal trespass, second-offense theft and disturbing the peace.
She was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 120 days in jail and was eligible for immediate release after receiving credit for 76 days already served.