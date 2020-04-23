The Norfolk Fire Division responded to a fire call Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to 107 20th Drive for a house fire shortly before noon, said Capt. Landon Grothe.
When they arrived, they found a small amount of smoke in the house and no visible flames, Grothe said.
Firefighters quickly identified the cause of the smoke. Combustible materials on top of a hot toaster were smoldering. The toaster was removed and the structure was ventilated, Grothe said.
There were no injuries, Grothe said.