The emergency room is not the place to get tested for COVID-19 or influenza.
That’s the message Dr. Douglas Dilly — a primary care physician at Faith Regional Physician Services clinics in Neligh and Tilden and emergency room physician at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk — wants to convey to Northeast Nebraskans as they navigate cold and flu season during the pandemic.
“This last weekend we were seeing a large amount of patients that had mild symptoms that were either told to report to the emergency room to be tested or thought they would just come in to be tested for COVID or influenza mainly,” Dilly said. “That is an inappropriate use of emergency services.”
Dilly said those who are experiencing non-COVID emergencies such as chest pains, traumas or strokes should not hesitate to seek immediate medical care, but the symptoms of highest concern for those dealing with COVID are shortness of breath, hypoxia or low oxygen levels, blue lips, altered mental status or fevers that do not respond to Tylenol or ibuprofen.
“If you’ve got blue lips, altered mental status or low oxygen — below 90% — you should be evaluated in the nearest emergency room,” Dilly said. “Anybody with mild symptoms should seek care with their primary care providers.”
There are a number of testing sites available throughout the city, as well, which could save patients who are experiencing mild symptoms time, money and possible exposure to other contagious illnesses, Dilly said.
On Tuesday, Faith Regional physicians received prioritization for COVID-testing protocol due to the shortages of tests, medications, staff and resources to treat people, Dilly said.
“If you’re not meeting the criteria that goes for the clinics and the emergency room, you’re not going to get a rapid test,” he said. “It’s very disappointing for some people that come into the emergency room, wait an hour to two hours and then find out that they’re going to have to wait two to three more days for their results because they don’t meet criteria for the rapid test.”
Dilly said those who do receive a positive COVID diagnosis should not panic, but those who have underlying factors that put them at greater risk for a poor outcome should be aggressive about working with their primary care doctor to line up a monoclonal antibody infusion or to use of one of the new oral medications, which Faith Regional began administering on Friday.
“You have to meet certain criteria to be a candidate for the oral medications,” Dilly said. “It’s not as strict as the I.V. infusion of the monoclonal antibodies, but it’s still quite limited.”
Dilly said physicians are seeing a lot of cases of influenza in addition to COVID. And while the latest COVID variant may not be as deadly as the delta variant, Dilly said it is “sneaky” because it is more contagious and can easily look like a bad cold.
Dilly recommended getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID, and that those who are not feeling well — particularly if they have a fever, sore throat, cough and congestion — get tested and take necessary measures to avoid exposing others in the community to their illness.
“We really need to start thinking about other people. That includes getting vaccinated,” he said. “There’s no reason — unless you’re acutely ill or in the window that you can’t get the vaccine — people should not be going out and getting vaccinated right now. That includes your flu shot.”