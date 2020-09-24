NORFOLK — Faith Regional is a member of the Nebraska Medicine Community Connect Epic network, which is currently experiencing a network interruption.
Due to this, the hospital’s electronic medical records and patient portal systems are currently offline. The service provider to these systems, Nebraska Medicine, is addressing a security incident and working diligently to restore the impacted systems and bring them back online.
Faith Regional remains committed to providing exemplary medical services and worked quickly to implement workarounds to minimize disruptions to our patients.
“We are currently operating under network outage procedures and continue to see most patients as scheduled in our hospital and clinics,” said Ashley Praest, Faith Regional’s media coordinator in a written statement.
“Faith Regional thanks our patients for their understanding and commends its outstanding staff for their hard work, flexibility and commitment to our Mission during this time,” she said.