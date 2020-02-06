Hospital donation expected to help save lives

Jenny Simmons, Faith Regional Health Services’ cardiac care coordinator and manager of cardiac services, and registered nurse Kim Long have come to know the Northeast Nebraska roads over the past several months.
They’ve been traveling the region, giving automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to businesses, schools and organizations.
“We’ve really enjoyed being able to give back to our communities and the surrounding area,” Simmons said, “especially since it’s a gift that could save a life.”
AEDs are, by design, easy to use. By following an AED’s simple, clear voice, bystanders can perform the crucial steps that can save a life.
Sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating suddenly and unexpectedly. Often, this is caused by ventricular fibrillation, an abnormality in the heart’s electrical system. When this occurs, blood stops pumping to the brain, heart and the rest of the vital organs.
Bystanders who promptly begin CPR and defibrillation can keep oxygenated blood flowing through the body and preserve life.
However, the biggest hurdle is cost for many schools and businesses who don’t have an AED. The minimum cost for an AED is around $1,200, which is why Faith Regional launched its AED Community Initiative in 2019. The goal of this initiative is to raise funds to equip schools, businesses and organizations across the region with an AED if in need.
Funds to purchase AEDs were raised through two big events — Faith Regional’s participation in the annual Norfolk Area Big Give last May and Faith Regional’s Game of Hearts event in August.
Once funds were raised, any business, school or organization could submit an application to Faith Regional, all 26 of which received a free AED.
These entities were:
— NORFOLK: American Legion Post 16, ASPM Landscapes, Beckenhauer Construction, Clausen Brothers Construction, Daycos, Harvest Church, Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, Lutheran High Northeast, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging and Disability, Norfolk Country Club, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Station 1 and Station 2, Norfolk Senior Center and Weiland Doors.
— BATTLE CREEK: Goody’s Grille.
— WAYNE: Burrows Family Dentistry/Kaler Orthodontics.
— HARTINGTON: Hartington Cedar Catholic School.
— LAUREL: Hillcrest Care Center.
— MADISON: Madison County Courthouse, Trinity Lutheran School and Madison Public Schools in Madison.
— NELIGH: Neligh Community Center.
— RANDOLPH: Randolph Community Center.
— TILDEN: Tilden Community Pool.
— PLAINVIEW: Zion Lutheran School.
Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in the United States. Even if you don’t have access to an AED, CPR can help sustain a life until paramedics arrive.
If your business, school, or organization is interested in offering on-site hands-only CPR training to your employees, students or members, call 402-644-7222 or email jsimmons@frhs.org.