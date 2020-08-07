Hospital chosen for conference

Faith Regional Health Services leaders will be presenting at “What’s Right in Health Care,” Huron Studer Group’s annual best practices conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Faith Regional was nominated to present at the prestigious annual event based on its achieved results in nationally reported health care performance metrics for patient safety and quality along with employee engagement.
“We are beyond excited and proud to present our Hardwiring Excellence journey with other health care organizations. Being nominated to share our evolving story, including our achieved results, are products of the hard work, determination and commitment from the entire Faith Regional team to this journey. This opportunity is an honor and a privilege,” said Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO at Faith Regional Health Services.
During the conference, presenters will share the strategies and tactics contributing to their top results. Faith Regional was selected to present on “Making the Culture of High Performance a Reality: A First-Hand Guide to Getting it Right!”
“What’s Right in Health Care” maintains a focus on what is working well in health care.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, visit www.studergroup.com/conferences/2020/whats-right-in-health-care.