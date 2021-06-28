Hospital blood demand remains high as nation heads into holiday week

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
While summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout.
Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine may donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Northeast and North Central Nebraska through Thursday, July 15, include:
Antelope County — Clearwater: Tuesday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the American Legion Club, 145 Main St.
Boone County — St. Edward: Tuesday, July 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver St.
Burt County — Tekamah: Wednesday, June 30, from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3480 Highway 32.
Colfax County — Schuyler: Tuesday, June 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Oak Ballroom, Highway 15 and Higgins Drive.
Cuming County — West Point: Wednesday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the West Point Beemer High School, 1200 E. Washington St.
Dodge County — North Bend: Thursday, July 15, from noon to 6 p.m. at the City Auditorium, 741 Main St.
Madison County — Battle Creek: Tuesday, July 6, from noon to 5:30 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, 305 S. Second St.; Madison: Thursday, July 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium, 209 S. Lincoln St.; Norfolk: Tuesday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Walmart, 2400 Pasewalk Ave.; Tuesday, June 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion, 105 E. Norfolk Ave., Suite 400; Tuesday, July 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion; Tuesday, July 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion; Wednesday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Midwest Bank, 2601 W. Cooper Drive; Wednesday, July 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Premier Companies, 705 W. Benjamin Ave.
Nance County — Genoa: Friday, July 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Center, 116 N. Elm St.
Pierce County — Plainview: Wednesday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Plainview Elementary School, 301 West Woodland Ave.
Platte County — Creston: Thursday, July 1, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Creston Community Center, 350 Fourth St.
Wayne County — Wayne: Tuesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beaumont Event and Concert Hall, 2611 N. Highway 15.