A Hoskins woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug and child abuse charges in Stanton County.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation into child welfare issues at a rural Hoskins address with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
During the investigation, Mariah Meyer, 35, of Hoskins was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia while her minor children were present. Meyer was placed under arrest and booked at the sheriff’s office on the drug-related charges, Unger said.
Meyer also was charged with child abuse, and the children were placed into other care by the DHHS. She was jailed pending the posting of $20,000 bail.