An uncooperative woman was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple alleged driving offenses and assaulting a sheriff’s deputy. 

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office observed a speeding vehicle driving on the shoulder of Highway 35 near Woodland Park, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release. The vehicle was clocked speeding at 90 mph in the 60 mph zone, Unger said.

The northbound vehicle was stopped and the driver, Kayla Ingram, of Hoskins was found to be under the influence of alcohol, Unger said. She allegedly assaulted a deputy by kicking him in the knee, according to the release. She was physically taken into custody, Unger said, and later refused a chemical breath test.

Ingram faces charges of speeding, no driver’s license, DWI, assault on a police officer and refusal of a chemical test. She also was uncooperative during her booking process, Unger said. Ingram is scheduled to appear in court in February for arraignment.

