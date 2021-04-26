A Hoskins man who allegedly attempted to contact a woman electronically was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Last Tuesday, a female reported that she has a protection order against Jared Kirby, 26, of Hoskins, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The protection order prohibits Kirby from contacting the protected female. The victim showed an officer multiple text messages and Facebook messages from Kirby between April 16 and April 19, Bauer said, along with a handwritten letter from him.
Officers made contact with Kirby on April 24 and arrested him on suspicion of a protection order violation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.