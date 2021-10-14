Wayne State College will host the second annual showing of “Nosferatu” on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. This event is hosted by the Majestic Theatre in Wayne, in partnership with the college’s media club. Attendees are encouraged to dress in goth style for this gothic movie in time for Halloween. This event is free and open to the public.
“Nosferatu” is considered by many a cinematic masterpiece, directed by F.W. Murnau and written by Henrik Galeen. The 1922 German horror film is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” It recounts the story of Count Orlok, a vampire spreading pestilence and death in search of a young woman.
The silent film was remastered for modern cinema by Michael White, Wayne State assistant professor of communication arts. White also enhanced the orchestral score. A short discussion, led by White and Robert Zahniser, retired Wayne State professor of communication arts, follows the showing.
For more information contact White at 402-375-7595.