A Norfolk Catholic student was honored on Friday afternoon during the homecoming prep rally.
Wyatt Smydra, a senior, witnessed a head-on traffic accident Sept. 15 on West Omaha Avenue outside of Norfolk. He came to the aid of driver Jodi Schnebel, who was trapped in her SUV that had rolled onto the passenger side.
Smydra cut Schnebel out of her seatbelt and pulled her out of the driver’s side window to safety, as a fire took hold in the engine compartment and eventually engulfed the vehicle completely.
Smydra was also presented a Lifesaver Award plaque by Public Safety Director Shane Weidner. Weidner said as a seasoned provider, Smydra’s actions “makes your heart pause a little bit and think, ‘Wow, that’s what we’re all supposed to do.’ ”
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller, along with fellow police officers, firefighters with the Norfolk Fire Division and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, were also at the presentation.