Wyatt Smydra honored

WYATT SMYDRA, a 17-year-old Norfolk Catholic High School senior, is presented a certificate for Outstanding Citizen Recognition by Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Jake Wragge

A Norfolk Catholic student was honored on Friday afternoon during the homecoming prep rally.

Wyatt Smydra, a senior, witnessed a head-on traffic accident Sept. 15 on West Omaha Avenue outside of Norfolk. He came to the aid of driver Jodi Schnebel, who was trapped in her SUV that had rolled onto the passenger side.

Smydra cut Schnebel out of her seatbelt and pulled her out of the driver’s side window to safety, as a fire took hold in the engine compartment and eventually engulfed the vehicle completely.

Smydra was also presented a Lifesaver Award plaque by Public Safety Director Shane Weidner. Weidner said as a seasoned provider, Smydra’s actions “makes your heart pause a little bit and think, ‘Wow, that’s what we’re all supposed to do.’ ”

Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller, along with fellow police officers, firefighters with the Norfolk Fire Division and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, were also at the presentation.

Tags

In other news

No foul play suspected in female’s death

No foul play suspected in female’s death

A 911 call Friday afternoon regarding an unresponsive female in a vehicle at Sunset Plaza led to the discovery of a death. Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said police officers and Norfolk Rescue arrived on scene to the south Herberger’s parking lot where it was determined t…

A stitch in time: Tapestry immortalizes “Game of Thrones”

A stitch in time: Tapestry immortalizes “Game of Thrones”

BAYEUX, France (AP) — Famously, Arya Stark always preferred her sword Needle to needlework. Still, even she would be impressed with the giant tapestry now on show in France that recounts the plot of “Game of Thrones” in glorious and, of course, gory and salacious detail.

About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained

About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained

HIKO, Nev. (AP) — About 75 people arrived early Friday at a gate at the once-secret Area 51 military base in Nevada — at the time appointed by an internet hoaxster to “storm” the facility to see space aliens — and at least two were detained by sheriff’s deputies.

+3
Remembering the first US modern hurricane

Remembering the first US modern hurricane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — From evacuating hundreds of thousands of people from the coast to live TV coverage in the shrieking wind and rain, 1989’s Hurricane Hugo might have been the first U.S. storm of the modern age.