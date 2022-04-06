WAYNE — The Wayne State College honors astronomy class is hosting a Star Party at Ike’s Lake from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 8.
Activities will include kinesthetic astronomy, a solar system walk, telescope demonstrations, constellation tours, a moon talk and children’s astro-games and crafts.
In case of rain, the Star Party will be moved to Saturday, April 9. The Star Party is a service-learning project for the honors astronomy class.
Those attending are encouraged to bring friends, a telescope and a warm coat. Food and refreshments will be provided,
To get to Ike’s Lake, head north of Wayne on Highway 15, turn left on 860th Road, turn right on 574th Avenue and the lake will be on the right (signs will be posted).
Those with questions are urged to contact Dr. Todd Young at toyoung1@wsc.edu.