The Young Americans for Freedom chapter at Wayne State College is planning a memorial service to honor the 13 American soldiers who died in Afghanistan in August.
Students and members of the community are invited to meet in front of the Kanter Student Center at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, to walk 13 laps around the building.
The Wayne State College Young Americans for Freedom chapter thanks the community for its involvement in this event.
For more information contact, Audrey Worthing, chairperson of WSC Young Americans for Freedom, at 308-240-9804.