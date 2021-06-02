Phillip Kirby honored
Norfolk Daily News/Lauren Wagner

The Nebraska Army National Guard hosted a military funeral honors ceremony for local veteran Phillip Kirby at the Norfolk National Guard Armory on Tuesday. Kirby, a Vietnam War veteran and Norfolk resident, died on May 3 at the age of 74.

