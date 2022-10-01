Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood spoke on the floor of Congress. He said, in part, “I rise today to honor one of the first American radio stations, WJAG-AM, licensed in Norfolk, Nebraska. It is celebrating 100 years this year.”

The station was established in 1922 by radio pioneer Gene Huse as one of the first radio stations west of the Mississippi River. The station became and remains an important part of everyday life for Nebraskans.

Today, his grandson, Bill Huse, continues the tradition of service. WJAG has been owned by the same family since its start since 1922.

