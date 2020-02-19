Northeast Community College has honored two long-time employees for their service to the institution.
Mary Honke and Steve Schram, who have a number of years of experience at Northeast, most recently served as co-interim president in the latter half of 2019 as the College searched for a new president. As her first act as the new president, Leah Barrett granted Honke and Schram the distinction of being named interim president emeritus, according to a Northeast media release.
“Emeritus status is an honor in higher education that recognizes employees for years of meritorious service to an institution - for Northeast that is more than 15 years of service. It is our highest honor for employees,” Barrett said in presenting the distinction.
Barrett said with the recognition comes the responsibility of continuing a relationship with the college that may include, as outlined in college policy - program development, student advisement, part-time teaching, accreditation work, general history lessons and support of on-boarding and transitioning a new president.
“Mary Honke and Steve Schram have committed to this continuing relationship with Northeast Community College to not only support me, but the board of governors, faculty, staff, students and constituents as well,” she said.
Honke previously served as executive vice president of Northeast until her retirement in March 2017. In her role as executive vice president, she oversaw an integrated program of activities and services to assist the college in fulfilling its mission and vision; served as a key advisor to the president on institutional advancement and effectiveness issues; and served as a member of the president’s senior administrative team, among other duties.
Schram, a former vice president of administrative services, retired from his position in 2008, but has continued to serve the college as a special projects consultant, which, most recently, has included administering construction projects. He has been associated with the College for 45 years.
Honke will continue to work with Northeast’s upcoming Higher Learning Commission accreditation project and Schram will support the development of the annual budget process and project management. Barrett said both will continue to support her on-boarding by providing history and perspective.
“Mary and Steve, you deserve this,” Barrett said. “And we are so thankful that you will continue to serve.”