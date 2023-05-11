One person was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon that involved several law enforcement officers and led to the evacuation of surrounding homes in north Norfolk.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported that there was a potential false imprisonment inside a vehicle with three occupants, Lt. Jon Downey with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office told the Daily News. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 81 near Hadar.
In a press release sent Thursday afternoon, Downey said the caller reported that a man was threatening to detonate a partial stick of dynamite that was in his possession. The caller had been communicating electronically with a passenger inside the vehicle.
Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle on the north edge of Norfolk on 13th Street and conducted a traffic stop nearby at 13th Street and Maple Avenue.
The man who allegedly made the threats was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, Downey said. Two females — the driver and a passenger — also were removed from the vehicle and detained while initial interviews were conducted with all of the vehicle’s occupants.
A cursory search of the vehicle allegedly yielded an explosive device. The vehicle was held until a technician from the Nebraska State Patrol bomb unit could observe and dispose of the item, Downey said. Residents in the area of the 1200 block of Maple Avenue were asked to evacuate their homes during the investigation as a precaution.
Identification of the device will be made after laboratory tests are conducted, he said.
As a result of the investigation, Kelly Red Tomahawk, 37, of Battle Creek, was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and false imprisonment, both of which are felonies. Red Tomahawk was transported to the Madison County Jail.
No people were injured, according to the lieutenant.
The Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division also assisted at the scene. Downey said the fire department would remain on standby Thursday while troopers cleared the vehicle.
