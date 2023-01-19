A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of assault and other offenses after he reportedly threw a woman onto a bed, floor and threatened her with a knife.
Capt. Mike Bauer said the Norfolk Police Division responded to an assault at an apartment in the 100 block of North 25th Street at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers had contact with a woman who stated that she had been assaulted by Joe L. Nash Jr., 27, homeless. She said they were in a verbal argument that escalated to Nash throwing her on the bed and pulling her hair, followed by him hitting her head against a wall and throwing her to the floor.
While on the floor, Nash allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stood in front of the door, preventing her from leaving and threatening her with it, Bauer said.
Nash also had the victim’s phone, preventing her from calling for help. Nash then reportedly threw her phone and knife across the room and left, Bauer said.
The assault occurred in front of the victim’s children. Officers located Nash and took him into custody, according to police.
While booking Nash into jail, he reportedly became noncompliant and would not willingly enter his cell. Officers attempted to escort him to his cell, but he continued to resist and pushed himself away from the officers, Bauer said.
Bauer said officers physically had to restrain and assist Nash into the cell. During this process, Nash allegedly assaulted two officers, he said.
Nash was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, child abuse, obstructing a peace officer and third-degree assault on an officer.
Nash was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.