A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly causing a scene at a local hotel.

Capt. Michael Bauer said at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1200 block of South 13th Street for a disturbance. An employee stated that Timothy Lewis, homeless, had been staying at a hotel room on the second floor and was throwing a chair and beer bottles off the balcony, causing a disturbance.

Staff had asked Lewis to leave the property, Bauer said, but he refused. Officers made contact with a heavily intoxicated Lewis just outside of his room. Lewis was asked to leave the property, but he told police that he was not leaving without a fight. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.

After being handcuffed, Lewis continued to verbally threaten the staff, Bauer said. A second charge of third-degree assault — threatening in a menacing manner — was added to his charges.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths

Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths

ATLANTA (AP) — Claudette regained tropical storm status Monday morning as it neared the coast of the Carolinas less than two days after 13 people died — including eight children in a multi-vehicle crash — due to the effects of the storm in Alabama.

Rainstorms bring relief as Europe suffers deadly heat wave

Rainstorms bring relief as Europe suffers deadly heat wave

BERLIN (AP) — Thunderstorms brought a much-needed cooldown to parts of Western Europe over the weekend as the continent sweltered under its first summer heat wave. Dozens of people were reported drowned as they sought relief from the heat.