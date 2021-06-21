A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly causing a scene at a local hotel.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1200 block of South 13th Street for a disturbance. An employee stated that Timothy Lewis, homeless, had been staying at a hotel room on the second floor and was throwing a chair and beer bottles off the balcony, causing a disturbance.
Staff had asked Lewis to leave the property, Bauer said, but he refused. Officers made contact with a heavily intoxicated Lewis just outside of his room. Lewis was asked to leave the property, but he told police that he was not leaving without a fight. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.
After being handcuffed, Lewis continued to verbally threaten the staff, Bauer said. A second charge of third-degree assault — threatening in a menacing manner — was added to his charges.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.