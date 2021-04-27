Two people with active warrants were arrested following a traffic stop Monday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., Norfolk police officers had contact with 36-year-old Sean Martinson, homeless, during a stolen vehicle investigation, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. Martinson was accompanied by a female who verbally identified herself as Autumn Roca.
Martinson had an active Howard County arrest warrant for several traffic offenses. He was taken into custody but was later released on bond, Bauer said.
Officers also knew that Martinson should be traveling with a female identified as Brittany Pasch, 33, of St. Paul. Pasch had an active Wisconsin arrest warrant for burglary, Bauer said.
The female produced an ID with the name of Autumn Roca on it, but the photo and physical description on the license did not match. After further questioning, the woman confirmed that she was Pasch and that she was aware of the Wisconsin warrant. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation.
In a search of Pasch, officers recovered a used syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine. Also located in the vehicle was a prescription bottle of clonazepam pills with the name of another female on them. These pills are a Class IV controlled substance, Bauer said. Pasch also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.