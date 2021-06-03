A homeless man was arrested after police were called to the scene of a physical disturbance on Wednesday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said a call came in at 12:49 p.m. about a male trying to pull a female out of a vehicle near 13th Street and Omaha Avenue. The car was parked at a business in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
When officers arrived, they had contact with a 37-year-old homeless man, who was identified as Jeremy A. Frerichs. As Frerichs was walking toward the officer, the officer observed that Frerichs had two knives, Bauer said.
The officer asked to search him, and he consented, Bauer said. The officer recovered methamphetamine along with a glass pipe that also tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Frerichs was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.