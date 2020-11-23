Norfolk police officers arrested a man after responding to a trespassing call.
Police were called to house in the 1200 block of Kansas Street. The resident reported a man was pounding on the back door and shouting, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
Officers found the man lying on outdoor furniture on the house’s deck when the arrived. He was identified as 45-year-old Salvador Uribe, homeless, Bauer said.
Uribe was paranoid and had recently used methamphetamine, Bauer said. He allowed officers to search his vehicle, where they found the methamphetamine.
Uribe was arrested in connection with first-degree trespass, possession of methamphetamine and disturbing the peace, Bauer said.
Uribe was taken to city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.