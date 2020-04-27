On Saturday afternoon, Norfolk police were called to a vacant house for sale in the 1200 block of South Fourth Street.
The real estate agent explained that no one was living in the house and that the owner had it listed for sale, said Capt. Mike Bauer.
As the real estate agent was showing the house to a potential buyer, a man was discovered inside the house, Bauer said.
Police entered the house and had contact with the man, whom officers recognized as Michael S. Glenn, 34, homeless.
Officers recognized him from an April 20 incident when Glenn was cited on suspicion of trespassing in another vacant house. Officers noted frozen food packages, as well as a dirty oven in the kitchen and empty alcohol bottles in the trash.
Bauer said Glenn also had his cellphone charger plugged into an outlet. Glenn was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Glenn was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.