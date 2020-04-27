Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

On Saturday afternoon, Norfolk police were called to a vacant house for sale in the 1200 block of South Fourth Street.

The real estate agent explained that no one was living in the house and that the owner had it listed for sale, said Capt. Mike Bauer.

As the real estate agent was showing the house to a potential buyer, a man was discovered inside the house, Bauer said.

Police entered the house and had contact with the man, whom officers recognized as Michael S. Glenn, 34, homeless.

Officers recognized him from an April 20 incident when Glenn was cited on suspicion of trespassing in another vacant house. Officers noted frozen food packages, as well as a dirty oven in the kitchen and empty alcohol bottles in the trash.

Bauer said Glenn also had his cellphone charger plugged into an outlet. Glenn was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Glenn was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Plan is for Trump to shift focus to economy, reopening

Plan is for Trump to shift focus to economy, reopening

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two months of frantic response to the coronavirus, the White House is planning to shift President Donald Trump’s public focus to burgeoning efforts aimed at reopening the country and easing the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

LONDON (AP) — A thinner-looking British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work Monday after a bout with the coronavirus and warned strongly against easing the country’s lockdown, even as other European countries and U.S. states began lifting restrictions to get their economies going again.

Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Around this time of year, Floridians don’t just have to worry about aggressive drivers on the road — they should be on the lookout for aggressive alligators, too, according to officials who on Friday had to remove a 9-foot gator from a county road.