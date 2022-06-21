A parking lot outside the Norfolk Police Division was the starting point for trouble for a homeless man.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers responded to a disturbance in the front parking lot of the police division building at 10:12 p.m. Monday.
When an officer arrived, he saw a male subject walking from a vehicle that was parked in a parking stall in front of the building and occupied by a lone female driver. The male walked to a pickup that was parked behind the female's vehicle and he got inside. The officer attempted to identify the male, but he was uncooperative, Bauer said.
Shortly after initial contact, the man put the vehicle in reverse and started to back away from the officer, but when the officer yelled for him to stop, he continued to back up, increasing speed, Bauer said. The subject backed over a curb and onto the grass of the lawn before heading southbound on South Seventh Street, driving on the wrong side of the street and running a red light at Seventh and Norfolk Avenue, Bauer said.
Other patrol officers located him near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue. They performed a traffic stop and identified the subject as Thomas A. Brizendine, 38, homeless.
Bauer said the female in the other car stated she knew Brizendine and was driving home when she saw him parked near her residence. She did not want to go home because of this and instead drove to the police station. Bauer said Brizendine followed her and tried to speak to her in the parking lot.
A check of Brizendine’s license showed that it was suspended, and he was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a machete with a 14-inch blade from the vehicle. Because of previous felony criminal convictions, Brizendine is prohibited from possessing such weapons.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing a police officer, reckless driving and driving under suspension. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.