Police apprehended a man who had an active warrant on Friday and subsequently caught him with suspected meth.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 7:10 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to the 200 block of Madison Avenue to serve a Madison County arrest warrant on William Hammock, 35, homeless.
After placing Hammock in custody, he was searched, Bauer said. Officers recovered a small baggie of methamphetamine, he said, and Hammock also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.