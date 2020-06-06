NDN neighborworks

The board and staff of NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska is continuing to develop housing opportunities, empower individuals and families and revitalize and strengthen communities.

During NeighborWorks Week — which is Saturday, June 6, through Saturday, June 13 — NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska and other NeighborWorks organizations across the country will bring together tens of thousands of residents, business people and government officials in housing events, volunteer efforts and community spirit. They are working together for strong communities every day.

Several families continue to become homeowners thanks to the local organization NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska. The organization became a chartered member with NeighborWorks America in 2005.

NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska has been serving communities for 25 years. The organization has provided more than $12 million in down payment assistance to more than 800 families.

The homebuyer workshop is generally offered monthly. The June class is set to run this week for NeighborWorks Week and Homeownership Month.

NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska is part of the national NeighborWorks network, an affiliation of nearly 250 nonprofit organizations located in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The network was founded and is supported by NeighborWorks America, which creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

