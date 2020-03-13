The 2020 Norfolk Area Home Show has been postponed until further notice.
The event was set to take place from Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, at Northeast Community College, but a message sent out by the Norfolk Area Home Builders said the closure of the Northeast campus to help combat the transmission of the coronavirus has led to the event’s postponement.
Vendors will be the first notified of a future date for the event when it is determined. Since the event is not canceled, no refunds will be considered at this time, the message said.
Home show committee members will be contacting vendors to answer any further questions.