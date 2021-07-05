LYONS — Home ownership remains out of reach for many hard-working Nebraska families because of stagnant wages and lack of access to traditional mortgages.

Kim Preston, rural enterprise assistance project director at the Center for Rural Affairs, said a new loan program aims to provide minority communities and low- and middle-income families an alternative path to buying or repairing a house.

Preston emphasized that a lot of people say they want to relocate to small communities, to raise a family or to bring their families back to the place where they grew up.

"A lot of times, the barrier is home ownership," Preston said. "The housing supply isn't there, the housing supply might need some rehab or some tender loving care. Or the banks aren't able to assist with that small dollar product, and that's the niche we aim to fill."

In Nebraska, the homeownership rate for Latino residents is 42%, compared with 70% for non-Latino white residents.

The program offers loans of $5,000 to $100,000 toward the purchase of a home or to help homeowners with renovation or emergency property repairs.

Preston stressed rural areas tend to have fewer quality housing options available than urban communities. Small towns have lower home vacancy rates, aging housing stock, and not enough new home construction. She added adequate and affordable housing is a quality-of-life issue, and homeownership helps support local schools.

"And it also plays an important role in the economic development of that community," Preston said. "If a community doesn't have local housing, then it can really undercut successful business startup as well as business growth strategies."

Preston emphasized the larger goal, as a community-based lender, is to create an economy that works for everyone who calls rural America home.

Applicants will not be required to provide a down payment, but Preston noted people who can put money down could be eligible for discounted interest rates.

Tags

In other news

+2
Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops

Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday.

Biden: US ‘coming back together,’ but COVID not yet finished

Biden: US ‘coming back together,’ but COVID not yet finished

WASHINGTON (AP) — Calling a vaccination “the most patriotic thing you can do,” President Joe Biden on Sunday mixed the nation’s birthday party with a celebration of freedom from the worst of the pandemic. He tempered the strides against COVID-19 with a warning that the fight against the viru…

Johnson says UK must live with virus as he announces easing

Johnson says UK must live with virus as he announces easing

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil plans Monday to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing in England in two weeks’ time, despite surging coronavirus infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Hockey goalie dies in firework accident

Hockey goalie dies in firework accident

Police in Novi, Michigan, said Monday that 24-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died after hitting his head following a Fpurth of July fireworks accident.

Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished

Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers searched for victims of a collapsed South Florida condo building through fresh rubble Monday after crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the structure, allowing search efforts to resume.