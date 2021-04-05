A fire damaged a home late Sunday evening in Norfolk.
Captain Lannce Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division said in a press release firefighters were dispatched to 109 Adams Ave. at 10:09 p.m.
First arriving units saw light smoke and no flames coming from the structure, and initial crews encountered the same on the interior of the home.
It took 14 firefighters and three rigs about 10 minutes to control the fire and another 60 minutes to overhaul the structure, Grothe said.
No injuries occurred during the event.
The property sustained $4,000 of damage to the structure and $2,000 to the contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Personnel from the fire division were assisted on the scene by the Norfolk Police Department and the Red Cross.
Grothe reminded residents to test their smoke detectors monthly to make sure they are in working order.