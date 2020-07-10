Holt County records a new COVID-19 case

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of one additional case of COVID-19 in the district in Holt County. The case is due to direct contact with a confirmed case and is currently in isolation at home.
NCDHD would reported two additional recoveries in Knox County.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said the district would like to remind and encourage district residents to wear a mask while in public settings, especially where social distancing can be difficult.
“As case numbers increase in the NCDHD area and throughout Nebraska consider the impact your actions could have on others and be considerate of your neighbor during these times. Enjoy events that will be happening this summer but limit your potential exposures by limiting your attendance at several events in a short time frame. Small considerations, such as these, will make a big difference, she said.
As of Friday at 3 p.m., North Central had 58 total cases, 44 recoveries and one death.