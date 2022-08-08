CHAMBERS — A county fair with a Hawaiian flair will take place here this week.
“Grass Skirts and Flower Shirts, a Luau is in the Air” is the theme for this year’s Holt County Fair at the Chambers fairgrounds, located 1 mile north of Victoria Street.
The 4-H club will have exhibits based on the island theme. The fair is set to include events like a sand castle competition and a shaved ice stand.
“We thought it would be fun to have this as the theme since it’s been in the works for a couple of years,” said Della Grass, the Holt County Fair manager.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the first day of the fair, the mutton bustin’ will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. Mutton bustin’ is a sheep-riding competition that tests which child can ride the farthest, while staying on the longest. Medals will be handed out at the event.
Also on Wednesday will be the ranch rodeo, which features local teams that compete in a plethora of events that are typically seen on a ranch, like wild horse catching or herding cattle into a pen.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the MSRA rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. The MSRA rodeo is different from the ranch rodeo in that it features events classic to a standard rodeo like barrel racing or bareback riding. There also will be a presentation of all the Holt County Fair donors.
Also featured on Thursday will be a kids’ game tent, which will include games like mini golf.
On Friday, Aug. 12, the fair will include many events, including the Aksarben Awards and MSRA rodeo, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m.; a performance by Phil Vandel, a group of singers that mainly perform country music, will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 1 a.m.; and, finally, a food stand offering free watermelon will open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13, also will feature a plethora of events that include the pedal tractor pull, which begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.; the demo derby, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.; and a performance by Eastern Heights, which is a modern country band that incorporates other genres at its shows. The concert begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m.
As for food, there will be a barbecue stand open on Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. Additionally, the carnival will serve funnel cakes and cotton candy, options that sweet-tooths will enjoy.
There is a fee for adults and school-age children to attend the fair. No alcohol or beer coolers are allowed.
“We’re excited for this year’s fair since there will be a new building that will include a concession stand, ticket booth and restroom. This new building will be replacing a stand we’ve used since the ’50s,” Grass said.