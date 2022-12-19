A winter weather system has the potential to complicate holiday travel and other plans.
Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, said dangerous conditions are expected as extreme cold and the expectation of reduced visibility due to blowing snow increases into midweek.
A Winter Storm Watch issued Monday afternoon said up to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible with wind gusts reaching as high as 50 miles per hour. The storm watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening.
“I would say several inches (of snow) is likely,” Miller said in a phone conversation with the Daily News early Monday afternoon.
Miller said the wind expected with the system could bring about considerable blowing and drifting, as well as the potential for blizzard-like conditions. In addition, he said, wind chill values will dip to around -40 to -50. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday to noon on Saturday.
“When the wind chill gets that low, skin can freeze in less than 10 minutes if it’s exposed,” he said. “We haven’t had this in quite a while.”
The seriousness of the forecast prompted Bobbi Risor, director of Region 11 Emergency Management — which covers Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties — to advise residents to be aware of the weather conditions as they make their plans for holiday travel.
Risor said travel can be dangerous throughout this time, as well with slippery road conditions periodically. There is an increased risk of frostbite or hypothermia, especially for any stranded travelers, anyone spending a prolonged period outdoors, including farm animals and pets, Risor said.
“Make extra preparations to ensure farm animals and pets have the essentials they need to make it through this cold spell,” Risor said.
Risor also advised residents to take extra precautions if traveling, such as making sure their vehicle is in good working order, the fuel tank is full, cell phone is fully charged and by packing blankets and non-perishable snacks just in case travelers do need to spend some time on the side of the road for a vehicle breakdown.
A little preparation can go a long way in making sure everyone traveling returns home safe and sound, Risor said.