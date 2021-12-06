Nothing puts a family in the Christmas mood like putting up a Christmas tree.
And thanks to the efforts of the Norfolk Noon Optimist Club and youth groups, families in the Norfolk area received Christmas trees on Saturday during the club’s annual Operation Christmas Tree.
The trees were delivered complete with stands and decorations to families who might otherwise not have a tree.
Referrals came from the Norfolk Public Schools and a variety of social service agencies.
Saturday marked the 28th year the Noon Optimists have handed out Christmas trees to families in need in Norfolk.