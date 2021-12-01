Holiday show begins at Wayne State

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will begin its 2021 holiday season with "Season of Light" on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.
"Season of Light" traces the history and development of many of the world's most endearing holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season.
The presentation will be followed at 8 p.m. with the laser show, "Laser Holidays!" Future public shows on Fridays and Saturdays also will include the "The Sistine Chapel” and “The Christmas Star.”
Those interested in planetarium shows at Wayne State may visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium for the detailed holiday show schedule. These holiday shows are free to the public. Free-will donations are appreciated.