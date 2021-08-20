Holiday for book lovers

A new location for Norfolk Rescue Mission’s annual book sale didn’t deter book lovers in search of bargains on the opening day of the four-day event. Doors opened at 5 p.m. Thursday as a line of well over 100 people snaked outside of The Stables at 1909 Vicki Lane in Norfolk. Organizers said the turnout far exceeded their expectations for the opening day.
The yearly fundraiser — which sells thousands of book from a variety of genres — runs through Sunday, Aug. 22. The venue is a departure from the rescue mission’s previous sales, which were done at Sunset Plaza Mall.
The sale continues Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days, and from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.