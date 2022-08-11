Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of the accident. The semitractor trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.

The top of the trailer had been torn open, allowing dozens of hogs to escape.

The driver of the semi, who is from Springfield, told the Daily News that roughly 100 hogs were in the trailer when it tipped over. About two dozen of the swine could be seen frolicking in the ditch southeast of the roundabout, with the majority still inside the trailer.

The load was coming from O’Neill, the driver said. The man sustained a few cuts but was not seriously injured. There likely would be some hogs that did not survive, he said.

The driver said most of the hogs moved to the right side of the trailer as it weaved through the roundabout, causing the load to shift and eventually tip over. He did not believe he was driving too fast.

Traffic was still moving through the area, although the roundabout was reduced from two lanes to one in some spots. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

A similar situation occurred at the same roundabout on May 31, when a semi from Utah pulling building trusses also tipped over on the south side of the roundabout. It took about five hours for first responders and tow company employees to get that semi upright and cleared from the roadway.

Tags

In other news

Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” and won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease,” h…

Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared

Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded accusations Monday that each side is shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Russia claimed that Ukrainian shelling caused a power surge and fire and forced staff to lower output from two reactors, while Ukraine has bl…

Suspect named in Saturday's standoff

Suspect named in Saturday's standoff

A 22-year-old Norfolk man is in the Madison County Jail facing a range of charges following a lengthy standoff Saturday and reportedly shooting at a residence in central Norfolk around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit

DETROIT (AP) — A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for a tax credit that large.

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said…

Northeast to host part-time job fair Aug. 30

Northeast to host part-time job fair Aug. 30

Northeast Community College students interested in part-time employment during the upcoming academic year are encouraged to attend a special event next month sponsored by Northeast’s Career Services Office.