The origins of the holiday observed on the last day of October goes back generations. Just in time to celebrate, a Northeast Community College faculty member will discuss the roots of Halloween during a lecture at the college.
Social sciences instructor Paul Muncy’s presentation, “The History of Halloween,” will be Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., in the lower level of the college’s Union 73. The lecture is part of Northeast’s Hawk Talks. It is one of five lectures during the fall semester.
Muncy originated Hawk Talks in 2021 after he reached out to his colleagues to see if they would have an interest in developing a series of public lectures for both students and the public. Early child education, statistics in society and the history of the American landscape were among topics last year.
Muncy wants people who desire intellectual stimulation in their lives to attend and make a night of it.
"Many of us enjoy reading popular works by academics and watching YouTube videos of things like TED Talks and other lectures given by scholars; the Hawk Talk series is a chance to experience that type of wonder and curiosity in a live environment, with the joy of being around other curious minds, and having the expert right in front of you so you can ask them questions."
Hawk Talks are free and open to everyone. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m.