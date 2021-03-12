A winter storm expected to dump up to a foot of snow on the western part of Nebraska has drawn comparisons to conditions before flooding that ravaged most of the state two years ago.
Traveling within the Nebraska Panhandle is not encouraged this weekend, as winter weather moving east from Colorado and Wyoming is expected to hit the western part of the state as early as Friday evening.
Nebraska officials held a virtual press conference Friday afternoon to inform the states’ residents on what to expect as a result of the oncoming storm. The conference included Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol; Moe Jamshidi, acting director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation; and Bryan Tuma, assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management System.
Jamshidi said NDOT has been constantly coordinating with Colorado and Wyoming and will continue to do so as the storm moves eastward.
“This is not new to us; we work with other states year round,” Jamshidi said. “We prepare for storms like this together. We coordinated with the state patrol, NEMA and local governments, and we’re in constant contact with first responders.”
Bolduc said it’s imperative that the public prepares ahead of time when a word like “historic” is used. Commanders in Troops E and B have adjusted trooper schedules and are repositioning resources such as carrier motor trucks and 4-by-4 vehicles, he said.
“There’s no doubt that this storm will affect travel in the western part of the state,” he said. “Please make arrangements now to avoid traveling in those dangerous conditions.”
NEMA will continue to monitor the event as it unfolds over the weekend, Tuma said. The forecast is constantly changing, he said, but much of the Panhandle could receive between 8 and 10 inches of snow. Some parts of Colorado and Wyoming could receive more than 2 feet of snow throughout the weekend.
As the storm continues to move east through the weekend, Tuma said, heavy rainfall will fall in most locations. Many parts of the state, including Norfolk, are expected to receive 2 to 3 inches of rainfall over a two- to three-day span, he said.
Many Nebraskans fear this weekend’s storm could result in disastrous flooding similar to that of 2019, but there are key considerations to take into account regarding the impact of this storm, Tuma said.
Soil moisture and temperatures are much different this year compared to 2019, according to Tuma. There is more capacity for moisture to be absorbed as opposed to significant runoff to take place, he said.
Higher temperatures across the state in recent weeks also will allow for greater absorption. River levels are much lower this year than in 2019, Tuma said. In addition, most ice jams have been mitigated over the past several weeks.
Although Tuma anticipates that the state won’t experience significant flooding this weekend, he said Friday that large snowfall amounts in Wyoming may result in significant snowmelt that could fill rivers flowing into Nebraska over the coming weeks.
Jamshidi, Bolduc and Tuma all encouraged Nebraskans to be mindful of the weather and receive up-to-date information by visiting 511.nebraska.gov.
“If travel isn’t absolutely necessary, please refrain from doing so,” Bolduc said.