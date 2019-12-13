Historic performances shine at second day of one acts

History was made Thursday at the state play production championships, as a powerhouse claimed another title and two of the most decorated actors in the state’s history took the stage at the Johnny Carson Theatre for perhaps the final time.
Hartington-Newcastle also won its third consecutive state championship and its fifth in the past six years in Class C2. The school performed “Young Frankenstein,” written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and directed by A.J. Johnson, Linda Kathol and Lindsay Stappert.
Johnson said the pressure was great, as the standards for the Hartington-Newcastle team are high.
“They worked really hard, and it was a lot of pressure because we’ve won the last two years,” Johnson said. “For this group of seniors, I don’t think anything short of winning would’ve been satisfying to them.”
That group of seniors includes Sam Harms, who earned his third consecutive outstanding performance award, for his performance of Igor, Dr. Frankenstein’s assistant.
Harms wasn’t the only one to make history Thursday. Colleen Fulton of Loup City, who portrayed Lola La Mar in “Copacabana,” also won her third straight outstanding performance award. Before that, only one actor in the state’s history had won an outstanding performance award three years in a row.
“It’s been a pleasure to watch them perform,” Johnson said. “They have been truly exceptional.”
“Young Frankenstein” was chosen because Johnson said he knew the personalities of his team and that the characters would be a good fit and give them the best chance to succeed.
The play is the story of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein, who created the original Frankenstein’s monster. Frederick arrives to his grandfather’s home village and soon creates a new monster that humorously terrorizes Frederick, his fiancée, Elizabeth, assistants Igor and Inga and the villagers.
The play involved intricate costumes, particularly for Igor and the Monster. Additionally, the play had a light show of green lights throughout the theater during the reanimation sequences.
Shaye Morten, who portrayed Frederick, also was nominated for an outstanding performance.
Johnson said the play was a great fit for the cast and the students worked hard for months to pull it off.
“They knocked it dead out there,” Johnson said. “I’m just excited and really proud of them.”
And even though Harms and other seniors took the stage for the last time for Hartington-Newcastle, the tradition will carry on.
“The seniors each year demand that we practice well,” Johnson said, “because they know we will get nothing if we don’t act like champions in practice. And they pass on that dedication.”
Loup City won runner-up in Class C2 under the direction of Amy Hostetler and Kyle Knaub. Sutherland, which performed “The Waltz of the Red Death,” won best technical crew. Cross County, Pawnee City and Alma were the other qualifiers in Class C2.
In Class C1, another area school found success.
Wausa-Osmond, also dubbed “Wausmond,” claimed the Class C1 runner-up title in the morning after performing “The Story of La Llorona.”
“I’m always proud because they do well,” co-director Sheila Hoesing said. “I think they did really good. These kids worked hard. You know what, it’s been a really good day.”
It was the team’s first trophy since Wausa and Osmond high schools combined last year to create a co-op one-act team. Osmond was invited to join Wausa’s one-act play production team when no director could be found for the school. Before the schools partnered, Wausa had won seven state titles in the past decade.
Wausa-Osmond also was awarded Class C1 outstanding technical crew. Its play, written by Hoesing herself, was adapted from Latin American folklore.
Using a large ensemble with eerie set lighting and background music, the Wausa-Osmond cast told the story of a La Llorona, a woman who is abandoned by her husband, played by Esther Nelson. She’s left alone to raise her two children, whom she decides to drown in a river out of grief and anger. Her ghost, along with several others, haunts a group of children unraveling La Llorona’s story.
Wausa-Osmond competed against Oakland-Craig, Aquinas Catholic, Lourdes Central Catholic, Centura and Ravenna in Class C1. Aquinas Catholic won the state championship.
Oakland-Craig, another Northeast Nebraska school, competed with “And.” It was the school’s first time qualifying for state in 27 years. In the one-act, Maxwell Ward performs the role of Aaron, who tries to cope with the fact that his sister was sexually assaulted while he was playing video games in the next room.