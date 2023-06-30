COLUMBUS — There will be a little something for everyone as the Platte County Fair gets underway here next week.
The fair is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 5, at run through Sunday, July 9, at Ag Park in Columbus.
Fair chairman Craig Jarosz said the five-day event would include a couple of new additions, as well as the tried-and-true favorites from past years.
“We have a bunch of kids’ events,” Jarosz said. “There’s the Horn T Zoo that’s coming out. There’s mutton busting, face painting, balloon animals, kids crafts and the corn pit.”
The fair also will include a new feature called Super Tardeada, a celebration of Hispanic culture that Jarosz said has become so prominent in the area.
“It’s part of our culture that we’re living in,” he said.
Super Tardeada includes four Hispanic bands, including Grupo La Mira, Buffalo Norteno and Los Del Nuevo Delito, and will close out the fair on Sunday, he said.
The fair will begin with the opening of the exhibit hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday and the open class pie and ice cream social taking place at that time. Opening-day events also include the 4-H Clover Kid Show & Tell at 5:30 p.m., 4-H talent show contest at 6 p.m. and the public fashion show at 7 p.m.
The carnival, featuring Moore’s Greater Show, will open at 6 p.m. and be open daily at varying times throughout the fair.
The 4-H sheep show will be followed by the goat show to get Thursday’s events rolling. The 4-H goat show will be at 1 p.m. and the 4-H rabbit show will take place at 5 p.m.
Antiques on the Road will be on display in the upstairs club room at 6 p.m. and free family bingo will take place under the tent from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The night will culminate with a show by Nebraska All Star Rock & Roll Band at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, the livestock exhibitor breakfast will get underway at 6:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H beef show at 8 a.m., poultry show at 9 a.m. and the bucket calf and dairy show at 2 p.m. The beef exhibitor luncheon will take place at noon.
The open class grand and reserve awards show will take place at 5:15 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by Casi Joy, Lauren Alaina and The Back 40.
The swine exhibitor breakfast will kick off Saturday’s schedule of events at 7 a.m. with the 4-H swine show following at 8 a.m. The full slate of things to do on Saturday also includes the Horn T Zoo, PeeWee Showmanship, face painting, balloon animals, kids crafts and the corn pit.
At 2 p.m., the kids tractor pull will take place and the 4-H round-robin champion showman competition will get underway at 4 p.m. A boot kick contest will be at 5:15 p.m., and mutton busting will take place at 5:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., the Platte County Celebrity Swine Showmanship Contest will get underway in the green barn.
Big-name entertainment returns to the fair on Saturday night at 7 as Sammy Kershaw, Diamond Rio and Emmet Bower take the stage. Jarosz said the return of big-name entertainment is an effort to give fairgoers what they want.
“It was a little more low-key last year,” he said. “If we want to keep getting the big crowd — (big names) are what everybody wants and we’re trying to get what people want.”
The final day of the fair on Sunday will wrap up with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. in the upstairs club room. A Quilts of Valor presentation will take place at 11:30 a.m., and the 4-H purple ribbon livestock sale will take place at 1 p.m. in the agricultural arena building.
Grupo La Mira, Buffalo Norteno and Los Del Nuevo Delito will close the fair from 5 to 9 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to the overall aspect of good entertainment all weekend,” Jarosz said.