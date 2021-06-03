A new program to help employers fill open positions at their businesses or organizations soon will be underway.
“Let’s Meet Mondays” is an in-person hiring event that will take place every Monday, beginning June 7, at the Nebraska Department of Labor Office, located at 105 E. Norfolk Ave., Suite 120, in Norfolk.
“We are having partnered businesses come into our office ... to talk about their business, positions they have available, and some will do on-the-spot interviews and on-the-spot hiring processes,” said Sadie Dorn, a workforce coordinator with a specialty focus on veterans’ employment.
Dorn said the event is open to the public, but veterans will receive priority of service during “Let’s Meet Mondays.”
“My position is to connect employers with veterans who are available to work, and to help employers understand the benefit of hiring and retaining veterans,” she said.
The partner employers with the program throughout the month of June are: Connie Wilson with Essential Personnel on June 7; Justin Olson with Nucor Detailing Center on June 14; Susan Finichiaro of Nucor Steel on June 21; and Kristan Oltrogge of Michael Foods on June 28.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Norfolk office.
The program was established to help employers navigate the struggles of the current workforce shortage.
“The goal is to connect the employers or businesses or partners with people who are out there job seeking with people who are ready to go back to work,” Dorn said. “Employers have talked to me about the benefit packages and all of the things they’re trying to do to recruit people to their business, but they’re still struggling because there’s not as many people available as there are jobs to fill.”
Employers interested in being part of the event should contact Dorn at 402-370-4446 or email sadie.dorn@nebraska.gov.