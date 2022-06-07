Sen. Mike Hilgers
Craig Chandler/University Communication

ALLEN — The Dixon County Republican Party will host Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, on Tuesday, June 14, at the Allen Fire Hall on Main Street in Allen.

The Flag Day event will begin at 7 p.m. District 40 state legislative candidates have been invited, as well.

Hilgers will share a recap on this year’s session and answer any questions constituents might have.

Refreshments will be provided along with random drawings for flags.

Debbie Borg, Dixon County GOP chairwoman, said she is looking forward to Dixon County citizens having this opportunity to meet Hilgers in person. Hilgers also will be on the November ballot as the party’s nominee for attorney general.

“It will be a great evening. And we will be announcing our next event being held in October,” she said.

