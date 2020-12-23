Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch east of Highway 81. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Whiteout conditions with visibility one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be ending from west to east through 6 pm. Blowing snow will still be an issue with strong winds after the snowfall ends. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&