Highway 81 north of Norfolk to the South Dakota state line is closed.

Captain Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release mid-Wednesday afternoon that the highway has been closed, and travelers should not attempt any northbound travel on the roadway. 

Zero visibility and whiteout conditions were to blame for the closure. Bauer said many cars are stuck in the roadway and traffic will not be able to pass through.  

In Pierce County, the Pierce Police Department shut down traffic on Highway 13 early Wednesday afternoon due to blizzard conditions, as well.

Representatives with the Pierce Fire Community Emergency Response Team said one of its team members reported stranded cars all over the side of the road and Hadar Fire was assisting on the scene. 

Update 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

A semi accident near Highway 81 and Highway 20 had traffic stopped in both directions on Highway 81 early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Norfolk Police Division. Traffic will be stopped for several hours.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports that there is almost zero visibility across much of Northeast Nebraska and urges people to not travel.

Highway 81 and 20 camera

US 81 in both directions: Roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush.

Between NE 71A Spur (8 miles south of Madison) and US 20 (22 miles north of Norfolk). The roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. Expect blowing snow. There are warnings of white out conditions. Travel is not advised.

