Highway work near Winnebago, Homer

Weather permitting, work will begin next week on Highway 75 and Highway 77 between Winnebago and Homer, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Work will include concrete pavement repair, bridge deck repair at three structures, milling and asphalt overlay. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. One-lane traffic will be maintained with a traffic signal at the bridge repair sites. Anticipated completion is late October 2020.
Motorists are urged to drive cautiously in and near work zones, wear their seatbelts and put phones down.